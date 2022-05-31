ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

First ever Sul Ross student named chairwoman of TSUS Board of Regents Student Advisory Board

By Odessa American
 3 days ago
Aniqué Lopez, front right, was elected as the chairwoman of the Student Advisory Board to the Texas State University System Board of Regents at the May meeting. It is the first time an SRSU student has held the position. Sul Ross SGA President Alyssa Salles, front left, also attended the meeting in Huntsville. (Courtesy Photo)

HUNTSVILLE Sul Ross State University senior Aniqué Lopez of San Antonio was elected to the lead the Texas State University System Student Advisory Board during the Board of Regents meeting on the Sam Houston State University campus in Huntsville in May, a press release stated.

It is the first time an SRSU student has ever held the top position on the SAB. She was nominated along with students from Texas State University in San Marcos and Lamar University in Beaumont.

Lopez is a pre-physical therapy kinesiology major with plans to obtain her doctorate. She is also serving as the vice president of the SRSU Student Government and is the Student Support Services president, along with several committee assignments. The ability to get involved on campus is part of what drew Lopez to Sul Ross.

“I have been able to be involved in many things,” she stated in the press release. “My goal when I leave Sul Ross is to be able to leave an impact on students and allow them to also be strong and not be afraid to be the change, make this campus their own so they have great memories to look back on.”

SRSU SGA President Alyssa Salles of El Paso, who is also a senior kinesiology major, attended the meeting as well.

Ben Telesca, vice president for Student Affairs, said many of the initiatives of the TSUS Student Advisory Board align with goals that Sul Ross has for the benefit of its students.

“We are tremendously proud of the voice and leadership this Lobo will have in crafting directions for the TSUS and its member institutions,” he stated in the press release. “Sul Ross can be proud of being represented by Aniqué, and she will ensure the voices of her fellow students will be heard.”

Over the last school year, Lopez said the Student Government Association has been advocating for more student focus on the Sul Ross campus. “We want this to be another family for students where they can have fun and live life while furthering their education.”

In a speech to Board of Regents and Chancellor Brian McCall, Lopez introduced the four main issues that the SAB plans to address over the course of her term.

They include mental health, sustainability, substance abuse support and American with Disabilities Act compliance.

Ancillary issues include student involvement, student engagement in the hiring process, student homelessness, campus safety, alternate methods of campus transportation and high school mentorships to assist with recruitment and retention.

The Texas State University System is the only state system that invites student leaders to the Board of Regents meetings.

Lopez will next report to the Regents at their November meeting. Her term ends in May 2023.

