Once again, candidates for November’s elections are having to take a second look at what their new district boundaries might do to their homes and families, and to their chances of winning. Senator James Skoufis (Democrat) finds himself having to sacrifice representing Newburgh in order to continue to represent the other Orange County municipalities he has represented for over a decade. Meanwhile, Senator Mike Martucci, of District 42, has decided to not seek re-election.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO