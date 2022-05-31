2 San Diego donut shops ranked among best in US

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mmmm, donuts.

Two San Diego County shops that specialize in delicious donuts are considered among the 100 best in the nation for 2022, according to a newly published Yelp list.

Sesame Donuts in San Diego’s Carmel Mountain Ranch and Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas made this year's top 100 rankings.

Sesame Donuts , open 24 hours and located on 11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, placed 6th on the Yelp list. The shop is best known for its “King Donuts,” which are the size of at least 6 regular glazed donuts, according to Yelp.

Broad Street Dough Co. was ranked 37th on the list, and the shop on 967 South Coast Highway 101 has a variety of wildly unique creations on its menu.

According to Yelp, the No. 1 donut shop in the U.S. is Round Rock Donuts, in Round Rock, Texas. SK Donuts & Croissant in Los Angeles came in at No. 2, with Hole Doughnuts in Asheville, North Carolina, rounding out the top 3.

Click here to view the complete list