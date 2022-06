2021 Season Recap: Thomas played for Gaither High School in Tampa, FL last season and got some reps on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys. You can see in some of his clips below not only did Thomas line up at Nose Tackle but also took some direct snaps in a wildcat package that had him mowing down unsuspecting corners with his 6-4/235lb frame. He also released off the edge a few times on offense to catch a TD or two (offensive linemen are drooling all over themselves), Thomas has a great year for Gaither and was a big get for Louisville in the middle.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO