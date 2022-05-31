Updated Ohio State basketball roster for 2022-2023
Now that the shell game is complete for the most part with college basketball programs, we can get a better idea of what the Ohio State basketball program will be tossing out on the court next season. Head coach Chris Holtmann and staff tapped into the transfer portal a time or two, lost a couple of players to the NBA, and even more to graduation and other reasons.
As a result, the team will look a ton different than the one we saw for the 2021-2022 season. Expectations may not be as high as years past, but there’s also a top ten recruiting class ready to take its place and compete for a spot on this year’s squad as well.
Without getting into too much speculation (yet — that comes later), here’s a look at the current roster of the Ohio State basketball team as we sit as hopefully a finished product.
FIRST UP … The Guards
Eugene Brown, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Junior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/195-pounds
Hometown | Conyers, GA
Roddy Gayle, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Freshman
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches/195-pounds
Hometown | Mount Pleasant, UT
Bowen Hardman, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Freshman
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches/160-pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Tanner Holden, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Junior (transfer from Wright State)
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/185-pounds
Hometown | Wheelersburg, OH
Isaac Likekele, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Senior (transfer from Oklahoma State)
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/215-pounds
Hometown | Arlington, TX
Sean McNeil, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Senior (transfer from West Virginia)
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches/205-pounds
Hometown | Union, KY
Bruce Thorton, Guard
Ohio State Bio
Class | Freshman
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch/205-pounds
Hometown | Alpharetta, GA
NEXT … The Forwards
Brice Sensabaugh, Forward
Ohio State Bio
Class | Freshman
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/240-pounds
Hometown | Orlando, FL
Kalen Etzler, Forward
Ohio State Bio
Class | Freshman (Redshirt)
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches/200-pounds
Hometown | Van Wert, OH
Justice Sueing, Forward
Ohio State Bio
Class | Senior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 7-inches/215-pounds
Hometown | Honolulu, HI
Seth Towns, Forward
Ohio State Bio
Class | Senior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches/230-pounds
Hometown | Columbus, OH
NEXT … The Center position
Zed Key, Center/Forward
Ohio State Bio
Class | Junior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches/245-pounds
Hometown | Bay Shore, NY
Felix Okpara, Center
Ohio State Bio
Class | Freshman
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 11-inches/210-pounds
Hometown | Branson, MO
