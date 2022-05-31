Updated Ohio State basketball roster for 2022-2023

Now that the shell game is complete for the most part with college basketball programs, we can get a better idea of what the Ohio State basketball program will be tossing out on the court next season. Head coach Chris Holtmann and staff tapped into the transfer portal a time or two, lost a couple of players to the NBA, and even more to graduation and other reasons.

As a result, the team will look a ton different than the one we saw for the 2021-2022 season. Expectations may not be as high as years past, but there’s also a top ten recruiting class ready to take its place and compete for a spot on this year’s squad as well.

Without getting into too much speculation (yet — that comes later), here’s a look at the current roster of the Ohio State basketball team as we sit as hopefully a finished product.

FIRST UP … The Guards

Eugene Brown, Guard

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 06: Eugene Brown III #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass against Caleb Houstan #22 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Value City Arena on March 06, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ohio State Bio

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/195-pounds

Hometown | Conyers, GA

Roddy Gayle, Guard

Ohio State basketball commit Roddy Gayle Jr. watches the Buckeyes warm-up prior to the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena in Columbus on March 6, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Ohio State Bio

Class | Freshman

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches/195-pounds

Hometown | Mount Pleasant, UT

Bowen Hardman, Guard

Moeller guard Evan Mahaffey blocks a shot by Princeton guard Bowen Hardman (14) during their basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Ohio State Bio

Class | Freshman

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches/160-pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Tanner Holden, Guard

Mar 16, 2022; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Wright State Raiders guard Tanner Holden (2) reacts to defeating Bryant University Bulldogs at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Bio

Class | Junior (transfer from Wright State)

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/185-pounds

Hometown | Wheelersburg, OH

Isaac Likekele, Guard

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele (13) celebrates following a 64-51 win against Texas at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Jan. 8. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Ohio State Bio

Class | Senior (transfer from Oklahoma State)

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches/215-pounds

Hometown | Arlington, TX

Sean McNeil, Guard

Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives to the basket during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Bio

Class | Senior (transfer from West Virginia)

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches/205-pounds

Hometown | Union, KY

Bruce Thorton, Guard

Ohio State Bio

Class | Freshman

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch/205-pounds

Hometown | Alpharetta, GA

NEXT … The Forwards

Brice Sensabaugh, Forward

Ohio State Bio

Class | Freshman

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches/240-pounds

Hometown | Orlando, FL

Kalen Etzler, Forward

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kalen Etzler (24) brings the ball up court during the second half of the NCAA exhibition basketball game against the Indianapolis Greyhounds at Value City Arena in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Ohio State Bio

Class | Freshman (Redshirt)

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches/200-pounds

Hometown | Van Wert, OH

Justice Sueing, Forward

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives to the basket while being guarded by Tre’ Williams #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half in the second round game of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 11, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ohio State Bio

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 7-inches/215-pounds

Hometown | Honolulu, HI

Seth Towns, Forward

Jan 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Seth Towns (31) works the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Bio

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches/230-pounds

Hometown | Columbus, OH

NEXT … The Center position

Zed Key, Center/Forward

Feb 6, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) rebounds as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Bio

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches/245-pounds

Hometown | Bay Shore, NY

Felix Okpara, Center

Dec 7, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Hillcrest Prep guard Dalen Terry (4) against Hamilton Heights center Felix Okpara (24) during the 2019 Hoophall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Bio

Class | Freshman

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 11-inches/210-pounds

Hometown | Branson, MO

List

