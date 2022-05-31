GRDA releases name of drowning victim
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son.
Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County.GRDA Police: Man drowns rescuing son at Flint Creek
The father jumped into the waters to rescue his son, who jumped from the top of Flint Creek Dam.GRDA searching for missing man; boat recovered near Ketchum Cove
Both father and son were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area. The son was revived at the scene and the father was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
