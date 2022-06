HOUSTON - All over the nation, public swimming pools are grappling with a lifeguard shortage, it’s the reason so many pools in the city of Houston haven’t been open. There are 37 public pools in the city, but only 36 lifeguards, and there should be at least six guards on duty at each pool. Local communities are feeling the impact of this lifeguard shortage.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO