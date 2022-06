Utah authorities have named the suspect in the murders of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner as Adam Pinkusiewicz, who worked at the same McDonald’s as Ms Turner. She was found shot to death last August, along with her wife, at a campsite near Moab.Pinkusiewicz had been identified as a person of interest in the case after the women’s bodies were found, but authorities couldn’t find him; he took his own life a month after the murders, Grand County Sheriff Steven White said on Wednesday at a press conference.The former McDonald’s employee confessed to killing the two women before his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO