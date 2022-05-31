KinderCat Welcome – 6/8/22

Hundreds of students at a pair of Long Beach high schools took part in a walkout as part of a nationwide trend seen in schools across America Friday.In correspondence with Gun Violence Awareness Day and just days after the tragic mass shooting at an Uvalde, Tex. elementary school, Woodrow Wilson High School students gathered in their campus' courtyards Friday morning to protest gun violence and call for stricter gun control. "Are we the future? Or are we next?" read a sign displayed to the student body from a table in the courtyard.Dozens of students wearing white shirts that read "Am I...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO