Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police need your help locating a missing man

By Rushaad Hayward
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Marcus Vann-Garrison has been safely located, according to Baltimore County Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baltimore County Police are looking for missing 28-year-old Marcus Vann-Garrison.

He is 5'11 and was last seen in the Park Heights area wearing a gray shirt, black pants and tan boots.

His cell phone was found in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Cassie58
3d ago

Oh Jesus I sure hope they find him unharmed. The devil is busy in these fools. Praying 🙏🏽 you are found safe.

