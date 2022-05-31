ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dodge Charger Thief Can’t Handle Some Stairs

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxyCY_0fvt4LNE00

Maybe try hitting the gym more?

Yet another Dodge Charger was stolen in Atlanta, leading to a police chase through busy streets. This happens all the time in cities all over the US, but this pursuit was different. Ultimately, the driver ended up falling down some stairs as he tried to get away, thanks in no small part to a high-tech system the Atlanta Police Department is now using.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Running from the cops has always been a bad idea. The old saying is you might be able to outrun a patrol car but you won’t outrun a Motorola. These days police have more at their disposal than just a radio. In Atlanta, they have a chopper to be an eye in the sky, which really helps with chases. But it’s what’s onboard that really makes a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F62QD_0fvt4LNE00

The Atlanta Police Department’s Air Unit called Phoenix has an advanced mapping system onboard. Instead of the pilot or copilot trying to memorize streets and keep orientations correctly to relay information to officers on the ground, the system labels everything. That means less confusion, no wrong directions or mistakes on street names.

In this situation, the Dodge Charger thieves can’t shake the police on their tail. They end up crashing head-on into another car after taking a turn wide. With law enforcement right on top of them, they jump out and make a run for it. The driver tries hopping a fence, realizing he can’t make it over in time, so he opts to dash across the street to some stairs, but he can’t manage those either. Stumbling down the steps, the guy falls on the ground and the chase is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUql3_0fvt4LNE00

Give credit to the Georgia State Patrol for being the ones on the ground chasing this guy. They kept up and when it came down to a foot chase, they proved that law enforcement officers who are in shape make all the difference. Fortunately, the car thief wasn’t so quick or coordinated on his feet, bringing the whole situation to a hilarious close.

Check it out for yourself.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 46

Police chase ends with crash on I-85 in Newnan, two face multiple charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two wanted in connection to shoplifting at a Newnan Wal-Mart face multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the getaway vehicle crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 85 North in Newnan. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to a shoplifting report...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta respond to rise in crime at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders tell a police commander to come up with a safety plan for a large tract of land off Cascade Road. The 125 acres is called the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. It has become a favorite for park walkers -- including an organized group called the Nature...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown condo complex residents frustrated over constant car break-ins

ATLANTA - Residents of a Midtown Atlanta condo complex are frustrated at what they say are a rash of car break-ins plaguing their community. In the video, taking at the Siena at Renaissance Park condominium complex on the morning of May 27, the man opens the car door and rummages through it like it's his own.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Falling Down#Dodge Charger#Property Crime#Motorola#Air Unit
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old Marietta boy shot to death in chaos that broke out after Airbnb party shut down

MARIETTA — Police say a 17-year-old Marietta boy was shot and killed in the chaos that broke out after a party at an Airbnb was broken up by the homeowner last month. Police said they were notified about gunshots in the Walton Village Apartment complex on May 21. When police arrived, they found a large group of teens and young adults, many of whom ran from officers.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
11Alive

Georgia jail tries monitor bracelets to keep inmates alive

MARIETTA, Ga. — The sheriff in one of Atlanta's largest suburbs is trying out electronic bracelets that monitor inmates' vital signs, seeking to reduce deaths of people in custody. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens unveiled the monitors to local news outlets Tuesday. A Democrat, Owens won office in part...
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following months-long investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 32-year-old man is now in custody following a months-long drug investigation. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Antwan Cornelius Brooks was arrested after members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized more than 135 grams of methamphetamines. Warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was located Thursday night at a local gas station.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Stone Mountain gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they have made an arrest in a deadly DeKalb County gas station shooting that happened earlier this week. DeKalb County police said they arrested a suspect, but have not released that person’s name. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Chevron...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy