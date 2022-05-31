ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Anonymous Content To Launch Web3 Series and Game 'Ghosts of The Deep' in Partnership with Phil Gelatt

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive to Hypemoon, Anonymous Content announced that it will be launching a Web3 series and game titled “Ghosts of The Deep” (GOTD) in partnership with Emmy award-winning director, producer, and writer Philip Gelatt. The Sci-Fi adventure game and series will be brought to life through blockchain infrastructure provider...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Eric Stern
Deadline

‘History Of A Pleasure Seeker’: Crystal Yu to Star In Hulu Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Yu joining the Hulu musical pilot History of a Pleasure Seeker. Yu will play Zhen Zhao, who was born in Shanghai and sold into a Geisha house in Tokyo. She fled to the West in her teens and and is now Europe’s leading beautician, with her skills in body transformation second to none. The project, which is based on Richard Mason’s 2012 novel, is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque. It follows follows Piet...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Video Game#Gotd#Nft
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things 4' Breaks Netflix Premiere Weekend Record

The first half of Stranger Things 4 has set a new Netflix premiere record. According to reports, Volume 1 now holds the record for the biggest opening weekend of an English-language original series with a total of 287 million hours viewed from May 23 to May 30. The total, however, only comes from three days out of that week as it hit the streamer on May 27.
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. HBO Max might not be the biggest streamer out there, but it's the place to go for prestige sci-fi. Station Eleven is one of its best shows -- it was also one of the best shows of 2021. At least watch up to the airport episode to understand why.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and More in June 2022

June is the month of the year with the most daylight hours — well, for those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway — and if your living room setup is anything l like mine, it means a TV watcher's worst nightmare: glare! You can go out and buy some blackout curtains or flip your sleep schedule so you nap like a vampire, or you can strategically plan out your viewing hours so those precious moments of darkness are spent watching the best TV shows and movies this month. That's where we'll help out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

WWE, Fox Eye $100,000-Plus Haul Through ‘Hell in a Cell’ NFT Collection Sale

Click here to read the full article. WWE stands to pin down some extra cash — and hopes to whip up fan enthusiasm — in its first sale of NFTs featuring the wrestling entertainment company’s top stars. WWE, together with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs, on Friday, June 3, plans to launch its its first NFT (nonfungible token) sale on Moonsault, WWE’s official NFT marketplace. The limited-edition collection will comprise more than 10,000 “NFT Flips,” each featuring a WWE Superstar tied to the Hell in a Cell event, which in the U.S. will stream live this Sunday, June 5, on NBCUniversal’s...
WWE
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Twilight Free Online

Cast: Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson Billy Burke Taylor Lautner Ashley Greene. When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest, she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire. Despite Edward's repeated cautions, Bella can't stay away from him, a fatal move that endangers her own life.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Felonious Monk’ Drama From Michael Brandon Guercio Based On Book In Works At Fox

Click here to read the full article. Fox is developing Felonious Monk, a one-hour drama based on William Kotzwinkle’s novel, from writer Michael Brandon Guercio (Treadstone) and Fox Entertainment. Written by Guercio, Felonious Monk, based on the novel, is about a disgraced cop with anger issues-turned-monk who returns to his hometown to take care of his dead uncle’s outstanding business debts, and suspects foul play. Now, he’s forced to abandon his serene monastery life in order to solve his uncle’s murder and other homicide cases. Guercio executive produces along with Jordan Cerf of Mosaic. Kotzwinkle serves as consultant. Fox Entertainment is the...
NFL
The Independent

Netflix UK: Every movie and TV series leaving in June 2022

Each month, Netflix takes down a number of movies and TV series without alerting users.You would be mistaken for failing to notice something had dropped off your watchlist, unless you were waiting for the right time to stream it, as you only get told tif uou happen to select the title that’s leaving.Amonf the titles being removed this month are horrors Hereditary and The Blair Witch Project, as well as Tom Cruise film The Last Samurai and Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.If something on your watchlist is happening to leave, you’ll need...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy