A tech-powered startup and one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains have joined forces to improve access to rural healthcare. Under the partnership between Homeward and Rite Aid, the pharmacy company will introduce Medicare-eligible customers to Homeward's services, like wellness visits, screenings and risk assessments. Rite Aid will also host Homeward mobile healthcare units at certain rural Michigan locations, with the goal of expanding to more markets.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO