Man Dies After Reported Drowning Incident in Falmouth

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available. The post Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO