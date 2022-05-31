Man Dies After Reported Drowning Incident in Falmouth

BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Sunday at approximately 2:15 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Suffolk Avenue in West Yarmouth for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving several parked cars. Upon arrival, Officers observed several vehicles with damage. One vehicle, a brown Ford Explorer had heavy front-end damage. Michael […]
BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS – COVID-19 anti-viral medications are now available at select Stop & Shop pharmacies on Cape Cod. Paxlovid is available at nine Stop & Shop pharmacies throughout the Cape and at one location on Martha’s Vineyard. Molnupiravir is only available at select locations. “By now, offering COVID-19 anti-virals, as… .
HARWICH – Outdoor watering restrictions have been implemented in Harwich as the summer approaches. Outdoor watering is only allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 12 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. The mandate has been put in place after a winter and spring of low precipitation led […] The post… .
EASTHAM – Coast Guard Beach in Eastham made a well-known ‘best-of’ list of beaches. The Cape Cod beach was listed as tenth best on an annual list put together by “Dr. Beach” or Dr. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist who has ranked the county’s top beaches for over 30 years. Leatherman uses an expansive list… .
PROVINCETOWN – Restoration of the Provincetown Public Library will begin Wednesday, June 1. The Department of Public Works noted that crews will be renovating the building’s exterior while also putting on new paint. The library has not been painted in over a decade, and the town said that the paint will be accurate… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is getting money from the federal government to help local veterans re-enter the workforce and to find proper housing. The $184,489 grant is a part of over $57 million offered across the nation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will be used to… .
HYANNIS – A local public health official said Barnstable County is taking steps to update its data on substance use in the region. Kate Lena, Substance Use Prevention Program Manager with the Department of Human Services spoke at a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Commissioners and said her department is in the final… .
BOSTON (AP) – Environmental and health groups are pushing dozens of fast food companies, supermarkets chains, and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging. Known as “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment, PFAS have been used for decades to prevent grease, water, and other… .
