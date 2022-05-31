ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Storms, Tornadoes Rip Through Western Minnesota

By The Associated Press
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota are without electrical power as the region...

www.fox21online.com

redlakenationnews.com

Water rising in spots as northern Minnesota continues to battle historic flooding

Seven of the historic, rustic buildings on Rainy Lake's Mallard Island - home to the Ernest Oberholtzer retreat - are filled with several inches of water. "Every day, water keeps going up," said Rebecca Otto, executive director of the Oberholtzer Foundation, which oversees the property. "This is completely unprecedented." The...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Busiest start to severe weather season in more than 35 years

(FOX 9) - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start to summer, but it can often be the unofficial start to severe weather season as well. This year though, it had a mid-summer feel with hot and humid conditions that eventually lead to 48 hours of more severe weather. But that was the third major outbreak already for the month, leading to one of the most active starts to the season in decades.
willmarradio.com

NWS confirms tornado strikes in Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
MIX 108

A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
tmj4.com

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
Bring Me The News

Major damage in Minnesota towns after tornadoes, severe wind

Damage reports are starting to come in after a line of severe storms brought high straight-line winds and tornadoes to Minnesota. Wind gusts of up to 90 mph have been reported in parts of the state, and there has also been visual confirmation of twisters in the area around Alexandria in west-central Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
NBC Philadelphia

Severe Storms, Possible Flooding to Hit Parts of Area

More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
