Severe Storms, Tornadoes Rip Through Western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.
The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota.
One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported.
The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
Comments / 1