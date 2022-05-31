ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tips to stay cool in today's hot temperatures in NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MG4p8_0fvt2m5900

News 12's Jericho Tran brings helpful tips on how to stay cool while enjoying the sun in today's warm temperatures.

For those who plan on staying inside, now is the time to get that air conditioner out. The city recommends setting it to about 78 degrees or on low cool to help save on electricity and conserve energy.

Plan on heading out? Over 800 spray showers have been turned on throughout the city to help beat the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity toward the middle of the day when the temperatures are hottest. Also, find some shade, wear loose and light-colored clothing and wear a hat to protect your face, neck and ears.

Cooling centers will not be open today. The New York City Office of Emergency Management tells News 12 those centers will open when the heat index reaches 95 degrees or above for two consecutive days.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
News 12

Yonkers residents say rain continues to flood their homes

Rain overwhelmed several Westchester cities Thursday, including parts of Yonkers where homeowners are worried about flooding. People on Maple Place in Yonkers said they love their neighborhood, but as soon as it rains the fear sets in. One resident said there was water everywhere and added that it's a frustrating...
News 12

Thunderbolt 12 checks on damage and road closures after wild storms

News 12's Lisa LaRocca was in Thunderbolt 12 checking on damage and road conditions after wild storms crossed the Hudson Valley Wednesday evening. The storms brought down trees and power lines across the region. Heavy rains flooded numerous roadways. In White Plains overnight, the northbound lanes of the Bronx River...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Cool
News 12

Seniors overjoyed at Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center repairs

After being closed for nearly eight months due to renovations, the Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center is finally ready to welcome back its regulars. The center was shut down after being criticized for having deteriorating conditions, like leaks and rotting ceiling tiles. Council member Rafael Salamanca Jr. was a big...
MELROSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

He's back! Bear continues to roam Yonkers neighborhood

A black bear continues to roam around a neighborhood in Yonkers. Jan DeMarco, a resident on Fox Terrace, first spotted the bear in her neighbor's yard Sunday night. Yonkers police responded to the area in search of the bear, but it had retreated into the woods. Tuesday night, video captured...
News 12

Rock 'n' roll icon Darlene Love to return to New Jersey

A rock 'n' roll icon is bringing her voice to New Jersey. Darlene Love will be performing Thursday, June 9 at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway. Love, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is best known for her 1960s-era collaborations with producer Phil Spector, including Spector's famed Christmas album for which Love recorded her classic "Christmas, Baby Please Come Home."
RAHWAY, NJ
News 12

East End Preview: Catapano's Dairy Farm in Peconic

It was two years ago when a young couple bought Catapano's Dairy Farm in Peconic. For years, the farm has been making award-winning cheese from the milk of the goats they raise. A big part of the farm is that people can interact with the goats. The farm holds baby...
PECONIC, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy