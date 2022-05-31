Tips to stay cool in today's hot temperatures in NYC

News 12's Jericho Tran brings helpful tips on how to stay cool while enjoying the sun in today's warm temperatures.

For those who plan on staying inside, now is the time to get that air conditioner out. The city recommends setting it to about 78 degrees or on low cool to help save on electricity and conserve energy.

Plan on heading out? Over 800 spray showers have been turned on throughout the city to help beat the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity toward the middle of the day when the temperatures are hottest. Also, find some shade, wear loose and light-colored clothing and wear a hat to protect your face, neck and ears.

Cooling centers will not be open today. The New York City Office of Emergency Management tells News 12 those centers will open when the heat index reaches 95 degrees or above for two consecutive days.