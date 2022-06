CloudWalk: Why Brazil Is At The Vanguard Of Payments Worldwide. Though Latin American countries have typically lagged other nations in the shift away from cash, bold steps toward digital adoption are being taken, including the launch of instant payment scheme Pix. For this edition of the Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Luis Silva, CEO of payment network provider CloudWalk, explained why he and others have high hopes for the burgeoning digital payments market in Latin America.

