Devils hire Dr. Angus Mugford, promote Meghan Duggan in player development

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
The New Jersey Devils have hired Dr. Angus Mugford as their senior vice president of player development and performance and promoted former Olympian Meghan Duggan to director of player development.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the moves on Tuesday.

Mugford spent the previous seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He directed the creation and growth of one of Major League Baseball's first sports science departments, integrating a team of medical specialists within Toronto’s player development system. His department focused on science, medicine, nutrition, psychology, strength and conditioning and performance goals.

Duggan joined the Devils last year as manager of player development. She will now manage all levels of the club’s development department, evaluating all on-ice and off-ice information.

Duggan won 11 medals for USA hockey, including an Olympic gold in 2018 when she was the captain. She was recently named President of Women’s Sports Foundation and is on the NHL’s Player Inclusion Committee.

