Makeshift memorial up at city hall; residents urged to light up the city. Mission, TX- A week after the tragedy unfolded in the City of Uvalde, Mission city leaders are hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. The ceremony will be held Thursday, June 2 outside of Mission City Hall at 7 p.m.

MISSION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO