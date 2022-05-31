ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BTS fans praise K-pop band's 'milestone' White House visit to combat anti-Asian hate

By Nardine Saad, Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2Ct7_0fvt1G8e00
Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS from left, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-Hope, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Global pop group BTS is meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office this afternoon. But before that, the "Butter" singers made a guest appearance at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

All seven members of the South Korean boy band appeared in matching black suits behind the White House podium, sharing brief remarks on the dangers of anti-Asian hate and the power of music.

Adding to the usual press crew, a few dozen Korean journalists crammed into the side aisles to watch the K-pop kings speak; most of them left immediately after the members of BTS walked back to the West Wing.

"We are still so surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers," singer Jungkook said. "We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."

"Everyone has their own history," his bandmate V added. "We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person."

The group did not take questions and left the briefing room about 10 minutes after the presentation began. About 195,000 people were tuned into the livestream when it started at 11:30 a.m. Pacific, and that number had grown to nearly 300,000 by the end.

To compare, the most recent press briefing, on May 26, had 14,133 views.

"I get to go home and tell my kids BTS opened for me," remarked Brian Deese, the national economic council director who took the podium after the band left.

The wildly popular music act, which will discuss anti-Asian hate with Biden in the Oval Office, holds an immense amount of influence, especially when flanked by its fiercely loyal ARMY of fans , who had already flooded the White House's YouTube channel ahead of the briefing.

The K-pop sensations and Biden are set to discuss "the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years," according to a press release from the White House. That meeting was set for noon Pacific and was closed to the press.

The meeting, which was announced last week , comes shortly after Biden embarked on a three-day trip to the South Korean capital of Seoul and met with newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. In May 2021, Biden signed into law a bill aimed at combating anti-Asian hate crimes.

It also comes on the last day of the administration-backed Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage month, as noted by Jin in opening remarks, so that the band could "stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate."

Late last month, the administration issued a proclamation to mark the occasion recognizing "the history and achievements of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders" across the nation.

Meanwhile, anti-Asian attacks have increased around the country since early 2020 , with some people erroneously blaming Asian Americans for the COVID-19 pandemic because the first cases were reported in China.

During 2020, the first year of the pandemic, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76% in Los Angeles County alone. A March survey found that two-thirds of Asian Americans in the county are worried about being a victim of a racial attack.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop on this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves [sic] once again," said Jimin.

J-Hope said that the band was at the White House "thanks to our Army — our fans — worldwide who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages" and that the band is " truly and always grateful."

Though some critics online questioned the timing , the group's fanbase praised the Biden visit.

"Even the White House knows @BTS_twt global influence!" tweeted a fan after the press briefing. "They’re speaking up for people like me who have anxiety because of the raise[sic] in Asian hate. As usual #BTS were well spoken and they delivered their msg with accuracy. I love them so much! #StopAsianHate #BTSatTheWhiteHouse."

"I don’t think the people making fun of BTS for going to the White House truly understand how much of a milestone this is. Not only for BTS and army world wide but also for the United States Government," tweeted one fan after the press briefing.

"So proud of you BTS," added another .

The Grammy-nominated septet — consisting of singers RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope — is celebrating its nine-year anniversary as a group and is set to release its next studio album on June 10.

On Saturday, the group debuted its Apple music weekly limited series, “BTS Radio: Past & Present,” on Apple Music 1 that dives into its journey to K-pop superstardom.

Here's a look at more fan reaction to Tuesday's White House visit.

Times staff writers Eli Stokols and Anumita Kaur contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Brian Deese
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#The Band#Asian People#Anti Asian#Rm#South Korean
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Opinion: The cost of Trump's chaos just keeps accumulating

On January 20, 2021, Donald Trump departed the White House on a helicopter that took him to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he delivered the final remarks of his presidency to some of his supporters. Before boarding Air Force One for the flight to Mar-a-Lago, his gilded palace in Florida, Trump promised them, "We will be back in some form."
POTUS
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
312K+
Followers
62K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy