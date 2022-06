SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- When Dr. Jason Wong hands his patients a prescription, they often go to a unique pharmacy on the Peninsula where food is medicine.Filiberta Rojas faced high blood pressure and risk for diabetes. But the weekly free food she's been getting through her doctor has changed her life."The clinic has been able to manage and help me to control everything where now, I don't have to use anymore blood pressure medicine," Rojas said.From milk and eggs to fresh produce and poultry, Rojas has transformed her diet through the Food Pharmacy at Samaritan House Free Clinics. She and...

