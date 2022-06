A new two-acre solar farm is floating atop the 60-acre Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall, a special forces training camp near Fort Bragg. Installing solar panels is nothing new for the U.S. Army, but floating them on a lake is a first for the Department of Defense, according to Audrey Oxendine, the chief of energy and utilities for Fort Bragg.

