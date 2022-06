TCU will take the field Friday night as the 2-seed in the College Station Regional. In the other dugout will be 3-seed Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, winners of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Frogs are 34-22 all-time in the NCAA Regional round, advancing to the Super Regionals seven times in program history, including the 2012 College Station Regional.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO