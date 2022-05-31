ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You could have bought a Google Pixel 7 prototype on eBay (if you were quick)

By Joe Svetlik
 2 days ago

A phone purporting to be the as-yet-unreleased Google Pixel 7 has appeared for sale on eBay, though the listing has since been taken down. The auction – spotted by Android developer Mishaal Rahman – was ended early by the seller "because there was an error in the listing", according to the note on the eBay page . Hmm.

The device looks legit. Just like in the official photo released by Google , it features a camera bar on the back (as on the Pixel 6 ). It appears to be the deep black version. The listing's photos reveal the model number GVU6C, and that it has 128GB of storage.

Despite releasing a photo, Google hasn't announced many details concerning the device. Unfortunately, this leak doesn't reveal much that we didn't already know, but it does seem to confirm a few things, like the 128GB storage option, for example.

The Pixel 7 will also feature a double camera setup while the Pixel 7 Pro will add a third lens. Both will feature Google’s next-generation Tensor system on a chip, which Google has said will feature even more AI-led performance gains, new features, and photography and video upgrades. They will ship with Google’s newly updated Android 13 software, though it seems the displays could be quite familiar .

Google Pixel devices have a habit of leaking, so we're sure this won't be the last we'll see of the new devices before the official unveiling in October.

MORE:

Get up to speed: Google Pixel 7: release date rumours, price news, specs and leaks

Have you heard a new iPhone is also on the way? iPhone 14 leaks, rumours, news and specs

The ones to beat: Best Android phones

Comments / 0

