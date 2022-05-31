Orange County health officials issue blue-green algae warning for Lake Mann

Lake Mann Blue-Green Algae

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County health officials have issued a warning about the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Mann.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments.

A blue-green algae bloom can lead to discolored water and produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Blue-green algae blooms can have an impact on human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

According to a news release, the public should exercise caution in and around Lake Mann.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County advises resident and visitors to take the following precautions:

· You should not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water-ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

· Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose, or mouth.

· You should keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.

· Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

· You should not eat shellfish from this location.

A water sample at Lake Mann was taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on May 26.

Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall, and many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

For additional information on the potential health effects of algal blooms, visit floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins.

If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Orange County’s Algal Bloom Information Line at 407-723-5216.

©2022 Cox Media Group