Loudoun County, VA

FOX 5 Field Trip: What’s cooking at Salamander Hotels & Resorts in Loudoun County

fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that you are back from the holiday weekend...

www.fox5dc.com

northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Restaurants Have the Best Outdoor Seating

With warmer weather becoming more and more persistent each day, what better way to celebrate than to eat your favorite meals outdoors? Northern Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful foliage, lakes, and city landscapes, making it the perfect place for outdoor dining. Here are our favorite NoVA restaurants for dining outside in lovely weather.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
CLIFTON, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

CHANTILLY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take...
theburn.com

Rubino’s closes in Herndon, makes way for Taco Bamba

The first ever Rubino’s Pizzeria location closed this week in Herndon. In its place is supposed to be built the latest addition to the Taco Bamba Taqueria chain — and the closest Taco Bamba location to Loudoun County. As regular readers know, the Rubino’s Pizzeria brand is owned...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

McDonald’s at Cedar Park Shopping Center in Vienna is no more

The Town of Vienna is now down to just one McDonald’s. The fast-food chain’s eatery in the Cedar Park Shopping Center (282 Cedar Lane) permanently closed earlier this week, leaving the town with only the drive-thru site at 544 Maple Avenue. News of the closure spread through the...
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
northernvirginiamag.com

Loudoun County Has Opened a New Natural Surface Trail

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services has opened a new natural surface trail, working in partnership with the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and Potomac Heritage Trail Association. The trail will become part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail and the Loudoun County Linear Parks and Trails System.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Loudoun County Resident Joined Blue Origin For a Joy Ride in Space

Like many kids who grew up during NASA’s golden years, George Nield first turned his eyes toward the stars in the 1960s. He was 10 years old when Alan Shepard made history as the first American in space, and a decade later, Shepard was walking on the moon. Nield could not have known that one day he would buy a ticket to space on a commercial rocket named in Shepard’s honor.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
momcollective.com

A Trip to Frying Pan Farm Park

Located in Herndon, Virginia, Frying Pan Farm is a great place to visit with young kids. There’s a petting zoo, a working farm, a carousel, even a playground! With a variety of activities and things to look at, it’s a place where you can easily entertain the family. Here are all the details.
HERNDON, VA
alextimes.com

Exploring 50 years of the Mount Vernon Trail

Last weekend our country marked Memorial Day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Unofficially, it also heralded the beginning of the summer season. Warmer temperatures inspire joggers, bicyclists, families gathering for picnics and dog walkers to venture to a treasured path along...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Off-cycle cicada stragglers start to emerge in parts of DC region

WASHINGTON - Cicada procrastinators who did not emerge with their Brood X brethren in 2021 are finally making their way above ground. Billions of the red-eyed insects arrived last May as part of the largest brood of 17-year cicadas. Most parts of the Washington, D.C. region saw massive numbers of the bugs. By June – they had mostly come and gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County search-and-rescue dog dies after long illness

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Phayu, a Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team canine, has died, officials with the department announced Thursday. Officials say Phayu was an eight-year veteran of the department and died after a long illness. During his time with the team, Phayu was deployed including to earthquakes...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

New Park Service Master Plan for White’s Ferry

The National Park Service owns about 65 acres of land around White’s Ferry and are developing a master plan for the area. The first planning session about the master plan was presented by a contractor running the project earlier this month. They outlined a preliminary sketch of proposed improvements for the land, which are designed around outdoor recreation activities.
POOLESVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Belmont Bay development in Woodbridge revised

The company behind the expanded Belmont Bay development has submitted a revised application to Prince William County, but residents say the changes don’t address their concerns. Belmont Bay LC, an affiliate of The Caruthers Cos., submitted an updated version of its plans for the development in May. The company...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

