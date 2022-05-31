ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews knockdown blaze at marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters were engaged with a structure fire at a marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley Tuesday morning. The blaze was first reported just after 7:00 a.m. on N. San Fernando Road, where...

Laguna Nigel Goes Up In Flames

The Orange County Fire Authority and surrounding fire departments responded to a small brushfire that started around 2:45 pm on May 14, 2022 in Laguna Nigel, California. The fire quickly spread uphill towards Coronado Pointe where the fire found even more fuel. As of Tuesday, May 17, the fire was contained after the destruction of 20 homes and damage to 11 others. The fire burned a total of 200 acres. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at but residents have filed a lawsuit against SoCal Edison after they released a brief statement that indicating that grid activity was detected was near the area where the fire started. The fire season is beginning and expected to be even more destructive this year because of extreme drought conditions in much of California.
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 Encino medical workers seriously hurt, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES - Three medical workers are fighting for their lives after being stabbed inside a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.
Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
Drowning victim at El Dorado Parks identified by coroner

Long Beach, California – The man who was pulled out of one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks after an apparent drowning on Monday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old Perlito Lao from Fullerton. According...
Woman groped on Artesia bike path overnight; LASD searching for suspect

ARTESIA, Calif. - The search is on for a suspected groper after a woman was attacked on a bike path in Artesia overnight, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was walking on a bike path in the 11400 block of 184th Street when she was pushed from behind around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect proceeded to grope her butt and her breasts over her bra.
Crews battle fire in Angeles National Forest caused by a car accident

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. The fire, dubbed the Bouquet Fire, began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres and as of Tuesday was said to have torched 50 acres of land. LACoFD crews also reported that the blaze was about 50% contained, due to a joint effort from ground units and water-dropping and flame retardant-dropping aircraft. California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert in the area for a little over three hours as crews continued working to control the flames, which was canceled just after 5:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
