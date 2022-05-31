4 Exercise Machines That Are Safe for Bad Knees

Running and jumping are pretty much no-go's if you're dealing with knee issues. But that doesn't mean you have to take a hiatus from exercise while you recover (unless that's what your doctor says).

Instead, you may just need to swap your usual routine with some low-impact machines. Read on to learn the best exercise equipment for bad knees to stay on track for achieving your fitness goals.

1. Elliptical Machine

The elliptical machine is for anyone looking to get a full-body, low-impact cardio workout, according to Carolina Araujo, CPT , a California-based strength coach. Elliptical machines are especially ideal for anyone with knee issues, as it shouldn't cause further pain or discomfort.

"I recommend the elliptical for anyone who likes to run or jog but feels pain in their knees," Araujo tells LIVESTRONG.com. "It still gives you the cardio benefits, but your joints aren't absorbing the impact from the ground."

The motion is a cross between biking and walking or running, using mainly your legs to propel movement. This knee-friendly exercise machine also provides a workout for your arms, which are the secondary force in the movement, assisting the powerhouse of the exercise: your legs.

2. Rowing Machine

The rower is another low-impact machine that offers both cardiovascular and strength-building benefits. Like the elliptical, this machine targets your lower and upper body without putting extra pressure on your knees, according to Araujo. And you can increase the resistance on the machine, challenging your strength and endurance even more.

"Thanks to the resistance settings, you can also use the rower to build strength in your quads and hamstrings, which are muscles that support your knees," she says.

To use a rowing machine, you sit on the moving seat and strap your feet into the pedals. Next, grab onto the handlebar at your feet and pull the bar toward your chest as you push with your feet and straighten your knees.

3. Stationary Bike

The stationary bike is an exceptional knee exercise machine for anyone with past knee injuries, according to Araujo. Most gyms offer a recumbent or upright bike (sometimes both!). But the recumbent bike is a better choice for anyone that still struggles with knee issues or discomfort (assuming you get your doctor's OK).

Both offer a great cardio workout, but the upright stationary bike offers core-building benefits, as you need to keep your body stable as you pedal. For those who need a lower-intensity workout, the recumbent bike is a better option.

4. Leg Curl and Leg Extension Machines

These resistance-training machines allow you to strengthen on your lower body, specifically, the leg muscles, which support your knees.

Leg curls can actually help relieve knee pain by strengthening the hamstrings, which support these joints, according to Jereme Schumacher, DPT , a California-based physical therapist and personal trainer. Similarly, leg extensions target the quads, which are also essential for taking pressure off the knees.

Begin with light weights and work your way up to heavier weights slowly so you don't strain your knees.