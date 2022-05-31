Cement truck crash leaves one hospitalized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has responded to a crash involving a cement truck that has left one individual hospitalized.

Tuesday Morning, Edinburg FD announced a road closure at the intersection of Friday Street and Trenton Road due to an accident involving a cement truck, according to Edinburg FD.

The closure continued through to East Lopez and Trenton, as authorities responded to the incident.

One individual has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Edinburg FD shared photos of the incident.

The road closure will remain in place till further notice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.