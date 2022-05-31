ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas Gunman's Grandmother 'May Never Be Able To Talk Again' After Shooting

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The grandmother of the Uvalde school shooter "may never be able to talk again," a relative told the New York Post . Before the gunman entered Robb Elementary School last week, he shot his grandmother in the face in her car. She was "in critical condition," but survived.

Now, more details are being revealed about the grandmother's condition. "The bullet went into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth," Jason Ybarra told the New York Post about her second cousin, Celia "Sally" Martinez Gonzales . "If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off."

Ybarra added that Gonzales, 66, is "doing fairly well," but she "may never be able to talk again." She is only communicating by writing. "She had a notebook where she writes what she’s trying to say, but when we can’t make it out, she gets frustrated," Gonzales' widow, Rolando Reyes said.

Reyes also previously opened up about his relationship with his grandson .

He told ABC News that he wasn't aware his grandson recently purchased two AR-15-style weapons. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons. I hate when I see all the news, all those people that get shot," he said.

ABC News reported the gunman was living with his grandparents for several months after having a falling out with his mother. The shooter was described as very quiet by his grandfather, who added he did not attend school this past year. Reyes added his grandson did not have a driver's license and did not know how to drive, so he's unsure how he was able to purchase the weapons.

