Port Washington, NY

New Port Washington Eatery Offers Mediterranean Cuisine With Waterfront Views

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Nino's Beach, located at 43 Orchard Beach Boulevard in Port Washington Photo Credit: Nino's Beach/Marino

A new Long Island restaurant is offering guests a selection of modern Mediterranean cuisine in a waterfront setting.

Nino's Beach first opened its doors in April and is co-owned by brothers Michael and Franco Vendome, according to representatives.

The restaurant is located at 43 Orchard Beach Boulevard in Port Washington at an about 9,500 square-foot location, with space for 200 guests.

The eatery also has a dock that can accommodate 30 boats.

The menu focuses on Mediterranean cuisine made with locally-sourced ingredients, such as locally-sourced oysters at the raw bar, according to the representatives.

Some dishes the restaurant offers include spicy vodka rigatoni, pepperoni hot honey pizza, and grilled colossal shrimp.

"Nino's Beach is a celebration of local and Mediterranean flavors paired with our unmatched view of the Sound," Franco said in the announcement. "With the warmer months just around the corner, we are thrilled to begin welcoming guests from both the neighborhood and afar."

