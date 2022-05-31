ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Free fishing day in New Mexico on Saturday

By Erika Esquivel
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday as the state celebrates National Boating and Fishing Week. Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information,...

kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

New Mexico lakes celebrate national boating and fishing week

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – As things get back to normal after the pandemic, it’s time to dust off your fishing gear and boat for this weekend’s National Boating and Fishing week. Rodney Griego is the Parks and Recreation Director for the Village of Ruidoso and he says they are ready for the summer events that […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KFOX 14

Disaster food benefits available for victims of New Mexico wildfires

RUIDOSO, N.M. (credit: KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexicans who have been affected by the recent wildfires that began in April may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a seven-day application process that begins Tuesday and ends Monday, June 13. At the...
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Bottomless Lakes State Park

ROSWELL, N.M. — For this Celebrate New Mexico story Todd Kurtz visits the perfect spot to cool down in the southeastern part of our state. Bottomless Lake State Park was New Mexico's first state park. The crystal clear water makes for a perfect spot for summer activities.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico electric co-op nears 100% daytime solar power

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cutting the ribbon on a new solar array Friday, a northern New Mexico electrical cooperative now says its close to generating all of its customers’ daytime power demands from the sun. That’s power for roughly 23,000 members, according to stats from the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC.) The co-op has been working toward […]
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Staying behind bars, Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire, Eastern NM storms, Red River tourism, Isotopes camp

Friday’s Top Stories What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9 Three firefighters injured battling the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire ABQ city councilors push back against ‘Safe Outdoor Spaces’ legislation LeBron James becomes first billionaire active NBA player: Forbes Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch 100 days of war: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Fishing License#Department#Liam Knight Pond#Eagle Nest Lake
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy