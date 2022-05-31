ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Lia Thomas, former Westlake High swimming star: 'I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself'

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2GDk_0fvsyqTl00

The first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship speaks out in exclusive interview with ABC News and ESPN.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Lia Thomas denied all interview requests during the NCAA swimming and diving championships in Atlanta in March, but the transgender athlete ended her silence this week.

She told ABC News and ESPN in an exclusive interview that "trans women competing in women's sports does not threaten women's sports as a whole. Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women's sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven't seen any massive wave of trans women dominating."

Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship in March swimming for the University of Pennsylvania.

She told her story to si.com leading up to the NCAA championships.

Thomas took fourth in the 500 free at the 2016 6A Texas State Meet competing for the Westlake High School (Austin) boys swim team.

the hood speaks
3d ago

You are a boy Damon!!!! He’s a man and the NCAA should have their powers revoked because they should have never let a man (who couldn’t finish in the 30 against OTHER MEN), come to a version of the sports where he is up against women and now all of a sudden HE IS FINISHING IN THE TOP 5? 🤣🤣🤣

Texas Realist
3d ago

is this weirdo actually winning money or sponsorships? or just attention seeking and ruining things for the real broads?

Margie McGuire
3d ago

While screwing the TRUE women of the World!!! You are a man. Swim against men as a woman!!

