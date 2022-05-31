ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington Health Department offering free mosquito larvicide kits

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is modifying its mosquito eradication effort this summer. For the first time, residents of owner-occupied homes can pick up larvicide at the health department.

WTVQ

Free meals available this summer to Fayette County School students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Fayette County Public Schools, God’s Pantry Food Bank, and Employment Solutions are participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free, nutritious meals for children age 18 and younger when school is not in session. The Summer Food Service Program is a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington celebrating Juneteenth with several community events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about plans to celebrate a new federal holiday in Lexington. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year. Lexington residents have celebrated Juneteenth for many years with events...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington updates COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 390 new COVID-19 cases on June 1, 2022. The health department says the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period is 117. Since the pandemic hit Lexington, the city has recorded 98,101 coronavirus cases and 624...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCPO

Kentucky researchers find spike in overdose deaths in Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — New research from the University of Kentucky suggests the Black community is dealing with a rise in drug overdose deaths. Researchers say deadly overdoses more than doubled between 2016 and 2020. According to Public Health Reports, the Black overdose mortality rate increased by nearly 117% — from 21.2 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2016 to 46.0 per 100,000 in 2020.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexingtonians frustrated by how much they’re paying in rent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent continues to rise in Lexington. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7% month-over-month in May. That’s compared to a 1.2% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number one among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

LIHEAP accepting applications for spring 2022 utility assistance program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures rise, so does the cost of cooling your home. The application window for help paying that utility bill opened in Louisville on Tuesday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, will take applications through June 17 or until the money runs out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

County COVID numbers trending upward

There were a total of 22 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That’s up 12 cases from what was reported the week prior. Russell County’s incidence rate is also the 45th highest in the state, with a rate...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

New emergency sirens coming to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – New sirens are coming to Madison County. According to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), crews will be installing new sirens as part of an upgrade. EMA says the sirens will be funded through the CSEP program to provide alert and notification in...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Local Realtors Bring ‘Field of Honor’ to Somerset

Video filmed and produced by James England, Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital 2022. The Angels Team of Century Twenty-One Advantage Realty, comprised of local realtors Tina Clay, April Nalle, and Ronda Tipton, recently partnered with Colonial Flag Foundation to bring a Field of Honor to our community in recognition of the nation’s Veterans and active duty service members. HealingField.org states “Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor All Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.”
SOMERSET, KY
WLKY.com

Investigation continues into cause of Louisville pool incident; families hire lawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some children remained hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to pool chemicals at Glen Oaks Country Club, while city and state officials continued to investigate what caused the leak into the pool during a swim team practice. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the country...
