Lexington Health Department offering free mosquito larvicide kits
WEKU
3 days ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is modifying its mosquito eradication effort this summer. For the first time, residents of owner-occupied homes can pick up larvicide at the health department.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Fayette County Public Schools, God's Pantry Food Bank, and Employment Solutions are participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free, nutritious meals for children age 18 and younger when school is not in session.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center is in desperate need of donations of O-positive and O-negative blood due to a high number of local trauma cases, according to KBC. People can donate at the nearest KBC location. Call 800-775-2522 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Being the horse capitol of the world, Lexington is no stranger to mosquitos in the summertime. The Fayette County Health Department has announced a new initiative to "fight the bite."
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We're learning more about plans to celebrate a new federal holiday in Lexington. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 390 new COVID-19 cases on June 1, 2022. The health department says the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period is 117. Since the pandemic hit Lexington, the city has recorded 98,101 coronavirus cases and 624 deaths.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Priority Medical Transport will be the new medical transportation service in Whitley, Knox and Laurel county. Transportation to and from any medical care service will be available to patients in area through the new service.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — New research from the University of Kentucky suggests the Black community is dealing with a rise in drug overdose deaths. Researchers say deadly overdoses more than doubled between 2016 and 2020. According to Public Health Reports, the Black overdose mortality rate increased by nearly 117% — from 21.2 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2016 to 46.0 per 100,000 in 2020.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent continues to rise in Lexington. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7% month-over-month in May. That’s compared to a 1.2% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number one among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures rise, so does the cost of cooling your home. The application window for help paying that utility bill opened in Louisville on Tuesday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, will take applications through June 17 or until the money runs out.
There were a total of 22 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That's up 12 cases from what was reported the week prior.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Instead of Kentucky blue, downtown Lexington was colored orange to symbolize a call to action against gun violence. A crowd outside the Fayette County courthouse gathered as one by one, victims and family members recounted some of the worst moments of their life.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – New sirens are coming to Madison County. According to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), crews will be installing new sirens as part of an upgrade.
From jars of peanut butter to baked goods, a recall of Jif peanut butter has prompted many producers to recall their products. All of the product recalls include Jif peanut butter in some fashion. Here is what we know about the source of these recalls and the outbreak investigation behind them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he's concerned about the civil rights investigation launched by the Department of Justice into Louisville's mental health treatment. Last month, the DOJ said it was focusing on whether Kentucky unnecessarily hospitalizes people with serious mental illness because of a failure to provide adequate community-based services.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 2. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor updated Kentuckians on gas tax relief, economic development, funds for tornado recovery and road improvements.
Lexington’s city council has put its finishing touches on the upcoming fiscal year budget. Mayor Linda Gorton offered her proposed $460 million budget in April. The final version comes to $473 million.
Video filmed and produced by James England, Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital 2022. The Angels Team of Century Twenty-One Advantage Realty, comprised of local realtors Tina Clay, April Nalle, and Ronda Tipton, recently partnered with Colonial Flag Foundation to bring a Field of Honor to our community in recognition of the nation’s Veterans and active duty service members. HealingField.org states “Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor All Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some children remained hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to pool chemicals at Glen Oaks Country Club, while city and state officials continued to investigate what caused the leak into the pool during a swim team practice. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the country club.
