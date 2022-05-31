ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

County commissioners fire county attorney following federal court ruling

By Melanie Wilkinson Managing Editor
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – Late Friday afternoon, May 27, the federal court in Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and dismissing a claim from York County Attorney John Lyons that they had no legal ability to fire him. Tuesday morning, the commissioners – sitting in formal session...

News Channel Nebraska

Update from the Jefferson County Commissioners

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Woman wanted in York found and facing nine additional charges

YORK – Irene Lira, 44, whose address has been listed in court documents as a variety of locations in York and York County, was wanted by local authorities as a warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was located and is now facing nine additional charges, including the delivery of methamphetamine.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fillmore County Sheriff investigating bank robbery in Geneva

GENEVA, NE — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery early Friday afternoon. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel Nebraska the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Heartland Bank in Geneva. Police say the suspect is described as...
GENEVA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department has announced upcoming road restrictions that may impact traffic. According to Omaha Public Works, starting Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection of North 24th and Lake Street will be closed for street repair for three days. Starting Saturday at...
Grand Island Independent

Trial set in multi-felony drug case

YORK – A jury trial has been scheduled for a man facing a multi-felony drug case in York County District Court, after he was allegedly caught with controlled substances during a traffic stop in York County. Enrique Torres, 28, of Lake Villa, Ill., has been charged with two counts...
YORK COUNTY, NE
kios.org

OPS Considers Stipends In Wake Of Mass Resignations

The Omaha Public School District is seeking to fill jobs. Nearly 500 teachers and staff have left the district, and 97 people have retired this year. District officials say 230 certified positions are unfilled, and school officials are considering a 45-hundred dollar stipend for full-time staff and a 22-hundred-50-dollar stipend for part-time employees who work more than 20-hours per week.
OMAHA, NE
