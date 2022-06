SALEM – On June 1, the Oregon Senate confirmed Allan Lazo as a commissioner on the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC or commission). Lazo’s term will begin June 1, 2022 and end May 31, 2026. Lazo is filling the seat of former LCDC Chair Robin McArthur, who represented the Portland Metro area on the commission. Lazo is eligible for reappointment of another full four-year term. He is the executive director of the Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO), a statewide civil rights organization founded in 1990 whose mission is to end housing discrimination and ensure equal opportunity to housing. FHCO provides access to education, enforcement, and public policy advocacy.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO