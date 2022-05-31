ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to collect Fortnite fuel cells with the backpack

By Iain Wilson
 2 days ago

Gathering Fortnite fuel cells using the backpack is one of the final assignments handed out by The Imagined, as part of the Week 11 Resistance quests. We're counting down the days until the imminent Fortnite live event finishes off the current season, and it sounds like construction of the mech for the final battle is well underway. The steps taken through these entries that form part of the wider Fortnite quests will ensure the scientists can power up the mech ready for a fight, so if you're prepared to play your part then we've got all of the Fortnite fuel cells locations and details of how to return the backpack at least half-full.

How to equip the backpack in Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343KNH_0fvsyPqG00

(Image: © Epic Games)

To get started on this Resistance quest for Fortnite fuel cells, you need to head to Seven Outpost II or Seven Outpost V and trigger one of the device uplink markers found there. You'll likely be familiar with these landmarks already, but if not then Seven Outpost II is northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, while Seven Outpost V is northwest of Cuddle Camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RofaI_0fvsyPqG00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Next, look for one of the glowing backpacks on small pedestals and follow the Equip Charge Pack prompt to put it on. The pack will replace your current Back Bling, and the lights on the rear of it will indicate how much charge from Fortnite fuel cells you're currently carrying.

Fortnite fuel cells locations near Command Cavern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eaIj_0fvsyPqG00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With the backpack equipped, you now need to find some Fortnite fuel cells to charge it up. Either of the Seven Outpost has Fortnite Choppas landed nearby, so we suggest you grab one of these to quickly reach your target and also facilitate a fast return afterwards. On the map above we've marked six Fortnite fuel cells locations near Command Cavern, as follows:

  1. Inside the IO Outpost west of Command Cavern x1
  2. Beside the large turbine vent northwest of Command Cavern x1
  3. Inside the IO Outpost north of Command Cavern x1
  4. By the trucks outside the northeast entrance to the main base x2
  5. Inside the main base to the northeast side under the zipline x2
  6. Inside the main base to the southwest side on a raised path x2

You need two Fortnite fuel cells to completely fill the backpack, and you'll find a pair of them together at locations 4, 5, and 6 in and around the main base. However, we've also included single cell locations 1, 2, and 3 which are away from the central Command Cavern area, if you'd prefer to minimise the risk of running into other players or IO Guards while making your collection.

How to return the backpack at least half-full with Fortnite fuel cells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BgH7_0fvsyPqG00

(Image: © Epic Games)

Once you've collected at least two Fortnite fuel cells by walking through them, your backpack should be fully lit up and you'll receive a message from The Imagined telling you to get it back before the charge drops below 50%. If you brought the helicopter we recommended earlier then this should be a piece of cake, though if not then grabbing another vehicle or even sprinting should do the job if you're quick. Head back to Seven Outpost II or Seven Outpost V and you should see a glowing marker on a small pedestal – interact with it to drop off the charge pack and complete your Fortnite fuel cells delivery.

