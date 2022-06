$5M in ancient art at Dallas Museum of Art destroyed by man "mad at his girl," police say. A 21-year-old man who police said broke into the Dallas Museum of Art, destroying $5 million worth of ancient artifacts, reportedly said he did it because he was "mad at his girl." Police say he evaded security guards at the museum, smashed glass casings, and destroyed ancient Greek items, at least one of which was from 450 BC.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO