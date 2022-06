I have a question for you? Did you know that the National Spelling Bee is going on right now? Maybe you didn't know about it because, after 27 years, it isn't on ESPN anymore. Scripps pulled it from the "Worldwide Leader" and it isn't hosting the event this year or in the foreseeable future. So if you want to watch your favorite spellers, you need to go to ION or Bounce. You can go here to see the reasons why and the TV schedule.

