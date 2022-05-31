New law replaces ‘no trespassing’ sign with purple paint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week lets South Carolina property owners replace ‘no trespassing’ signs with purple paint markers.

The purple paint marker was proposed as an alternative to traditional ‘no trespassing’ signs which can be removed or destroyed by weather events, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

The law requires the marking to be one vertical line no less than eight inches long and two inches wide. The bottom of the stripe should be between three and six feet from the ground.

Credit: South Carolina Forestry Commission

A stripe should be painted on permanent, immovable objects such as trees that are not more than one hundred yards apart and must be clearly visible to any person approaching the property.

The law went into effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature.

