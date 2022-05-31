ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda coming to Disneyland

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Gustin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqDVq_0fvsy4dU00

Disneyland has confirmed several Star Wars characters will fly into Galaxy’s Edge for the first time.

During Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Disney revealed four new characters will start meeting guests in the parks soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IADMe_0fvsy4dU00
Jon Favreau attends the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand started making appearances on May 28. Disney said you may see the two characters “attempting to remain in the shadows around Black Spire outpost.”

Disney also announced Din Djarin, better known as the The Mandalorian, and Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda who found protection with Mando, also will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at “a later date.”

This marks the first time Disneyland visitors will be able to meet Grogu at Disneyland.

Disneyland nighttime spectaculars return next week with new themed treats, souvenirs

“Since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, Star Wars storytelling has experienced a galactic expansion to include many new characters and stories across a wide range of settings,” said Scott Trowbridge, a Portfolio Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Now, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is likewise expanding the stories guests can encounter when visiting.”

Trowbridge also revealed they will be adding more destinations and adventures to the Star Tours attraction at Disneyland.

Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride is finally reopening

“And so are we done? You know what, I think we’re going to do some more,” Trowbridge said.

Disney also announced season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Galaxy#Walt Disney Imagineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy