LOS ANGELES - A woman was arrested after police said she stole an SUV with a child in the back seat in South Los Angeles after the victim stopped to attend to a flat tire. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a grand theft and kidnapping radio call at an area located near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South LA’s Watts neighborhood. The victim told arriving officers she stopped her car in the area due to a flat tire. When she got out of her car, a woman got into the vehicle and drove off with the victim’s child in the back seat.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO