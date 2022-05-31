ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man searching for frisbees gets bitten by alligator in Florida and dies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH1uM_0fvswVdg00

LARGO, Fla. — A man in Florida was searching for frisbees when he got bitten by an alligator and died.

A 47-year-old man, according to the Tampa Bay Times, has died after he was when looking for frisbees in Taylor Lake in Largo, Florida, and got bitten by an alligator.

According to WTSP, the Largo Police Department says the man entered the water while looking for his frisbees. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to WTSP that the man was bitten by a gator.

Police say there are signs in the area telling people not to swim in the lake and are urging people to stay away from the area, according to WTSP.

Gator trappers were dispatched to the lake following the incident, which remains under investigation, according to WWSB. The name of the man has not yet been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Click to loginD
3d ago

Why should this gator be killed because of someone who should know better than go into the water. It’s their home,

Reply(2)
14
george castanza
3d ago

So why are gator trappers going out there, the gator was where he was supposed to be, obviously The Man was not. Just goes to show in the water, we are not at the top of the Apex.

Reply
4
joemomma
3d ago

I went in the water after a Frisbee about 20 years ago, there were Gators present, I don't do that anymore!!

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Accident#Largo#The Tampa Bay Times#Wwsb#Cox Media Group
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man attacked, killed by alligator Tuesday morning

LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was presumably killed Tuesday morning by an alligator. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CBS12 News that a 47-year-old man was found dead at John S. Taylor Park, in Largo. A nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator...
LARGO, FL
UPI News

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool. Stacy Guennoun of Windermere said she spotted the gator taking a swim in her backyard pool about 8 a.m. Monday. Guennoun contacted police...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Updated: Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators, police in Florida said Tuesday. The unidentified man was looking for flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved,”...
LARGO, FL
First Coast News

Man dies after being bitten by alligator at a park in Tampa

LARGO, Fla. — A man looking for Frisbees in a lake at a Pinellas County park died after being bitten by an alligator, according to authorities. Emergency crews say it happened Tuesday at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave. SW. in Largo. Detectives with the Largo...
LARGO, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
151K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy