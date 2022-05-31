Omaha Construction, Fatal Crash, Congressional Special

With apologies to Jamiroquai, no oversized hats are involved with our first local news item that extensively features “virtual sanity.” Starting June 9, KANEKO art gallery is using virtual reality (VR) to share something that is regular reality for too many. In partnership with Emerson Collective, PHI Studio, Legendary Entertainment, and Fondazione Prada, a VR experience from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu will finally hit Omaha. “Carne y Arena,” which offers an immersive look at the plight of Central American and Mexican refugees, was screened at Cannes and features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki. This thing won a special Oscar “in recognition of a visionary and powerful experience in storytelling” in 2017, when people talked about the Academy Awards for awards-based reasons. I have never shilled for a VR product in my damn life, but you best believe I want to strap on some “Lawnmower Man” goggles for this.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO