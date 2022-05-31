ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Construction, Fatal Crash, Congressional Special

By Reed Moore
 3 days ago

Reed Moore is reminded of this Chinese proverb: "Use your smile to change the world; don't let the world change your...

Omaha Fire Forum, New License Plates, Mead Air Tests

Dino from "The Flintstones" is Reed Moore's favorite dinosaur. Today's news: City and county representatives are holding an event at...
OMAHA, NE
No Asbestos in Fire, Pillen on Guns, Petition Drive

The story on Nebraska abortion advocates had an incorrect link on Thursday, June 2.We apologize for the error and invite you to read the full article here.
OMAHA, NE
King ISO at Waiting Room

Omaha-rooted Strange Music-signed rapper King ISO returns to his city on tour with C-Mob (Fort Wayne, IN), Taebo the Truth (Omaha), and Jay Influential (Omaha) – to name a few.
OMAHA, NE
While Teachers Need Support Now, Programs Strengthen the Future of Teaching

Editor's note: At the time this story originally published in The Reader's June print issue, the Omaha Public Schools district had not allocated ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, funds toward teacher pay. The online story has been updated to reflect the district's June 1 announcement of a proposal to offer two-year stipends for all staff members funded with ESSER relief money, pending OPS Board of Education and bargaining unit approval.
OMAHA, NE
Blues in the Air

The Soaring Wings Winery hosts its annual blues festival Saturday, June 4. Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials have been announced as the new headliner to replace the John Németh Band. Lil' Ed and his band are a long-standing Chicago blues act and local audience favorites. The 18th annual Soaring Wings Wine, Blues, Beer & Hot Air Balloon Festival opens at 4 p.m. June 4 with music starting at 5:30. Saturday's schedule offers Kansas City's Stone Cutters Union (5:30 p.m.), New Jersey's Matt O'Ree Band (7 p.m.), and Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials (8:30 p.m.) followed by a jam session with players from the various bands.
OMAHA, NE
Benson First Fridays: June

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every Friday of every month, you can get the best of Omaha right here in the Benson Entertainment district. Benson First Fridays is...
OMAHA, NE
Cutting Room for June 2022

With apologies to Jamiroquai, no oversized hats are involved with our first local news item that extensively features “virtual sanity.” Starting June 9, KANEKO art gallery is using virtual reality (VR) to share something that is regular reality for too many. In partnership with Emerson Collective, PHI Studio, Legendary Entertainment, and Fondazione Prada, a VR experience from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu will finally hit Omaha. “Carne y Arena,” which offers an immersive look at the plight of Central American and Mexican refugees, was screened at Cannes and features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki. This thing won a special Oscar “in recognition of a visionary and powerful experience in storytelling” in 2017, when people talked about the Academy Awards for awards-based reasons. I have never shilled for a VR product in my damn life, but you best believe I want to strap on some “Lawnmower Man” goggles for this.
OMAHA, NE

