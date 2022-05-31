ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘I’m Just Living My Dream’: Blackswan’s Fatou on Becoming K-Pop’s First African Idol

By Bora
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028SSQ_0fvswOhp00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s a good chance Fatou Samba is just like you. The 27-year-old Aries, who describes herself as a Myers-Briggs ENTP to a T, enjoys watching anime, Korean dramas, and Dylan O’Brien movies — and above all, listening to K-pop . Like fans around the world, she first encountered the genre through a friend, quickly falling in love with popular South Korean acts like Shinee, SNSD, KARA, and 2NE1. She loved how the music brought “a lot of happiness and confidence back” into her life when she was feeling down. So she did something most K-pop fans only dream of doing: She became a K-pop idol herself.

Today, Samba, who performs under her first name, is the main rapper and lead dancer of the K-pop group Blackswan . Signed to the label DR Music, Blackswan is a new rendition of second-generation K-pop group Rania. The current line-up, consisting of six members (Fatou, Youngheun, Judy, Leia, and the newly added Gabi and Sriya), is part of a new crop of K-pop idols who came up during the pandemic. Their fall 2020 debut song, “Tonight,” brought the sounds and concepts of 2000s K-pop up to date — think the girl-crush aura of the Pussycat Dolls if they were G-rated and a little more pop-rock.

Fatou’s journey to becoming K-pop’s first African idol starts in her country of birth, Senegal, where she lived until age 12. She hasn’t been back since then, but she remembers her childhood there as being “so carefree, so fun” and filled with “a lot of delicious food.”

She spent her teen years in Belgium, where she learned to speak Dutch and English (she’s since largely forgotten her native tongue of Wolof). It was also where she was introduced to Korean music. At the time, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Michael Jackson were her favorite artists. Then, around age 14 or 15, a friend at school showed her Shinee’s “Replay” music video on their phone, changing her course entirely.

“I was like ‘Oh, that’s something I’ve never seen before.’ After school, I went home on my computer, searched it up and there was a whole other world of music,” she recalls. “K-pop is so bright, fun, and light-hearted, you know — all about being one and everything. That’s what really caught me [and] made me fall for it.”

She was interested in pursuing a life in music by this point, but she heeded her parents’ advice and went to college to study tourism. “Back when I was a teen, I actually asked my parents if I could attend a music school, but music is not a very stable [career],” she says. “They were like, ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea.’ So since I like traveling, I love languages and learning about other countries’ cultures, I chose tourism.” After spending two years in college, she left school around 2017 and decided to go on a month-long vacation to South Korea.

During her first visit there, she remembers feeling out of place. “I could not see any people like me,” she says. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m sticking out so much,’ People would look [at] you [and] stare.” She hardly left her hotel at first, but by the end of the trip she’d made some new friends by walking around, visiting parks, and trying out the little Korean she knew.

Following that month-long trip, she returned home to Belgium and started working at an airport. After six months or so, she realized that she had to go back. “It was fun work,” she says. “But this is not something I could do for the rest of my life.” So she took a risk and left her job to return to South Korea, this time on a working visa.

Leveraging her passion for music and dance, she reached out to a crew that did K-pop dance covers. Coincidentally, the dance group she met up with also had a relationship with a modeling agency. One of the dancers suggested that Fatou, who stands at 5’7″, try out: “Why don’t you come back with me to the company so I can introduce you to the managers and everything?” After a successful meeting with those managers, she found herself signed to the agency just three weeks after arriving in South Korea for the second time.

In order to start working as a model, Fatou had to change her visa, which is not an easy process. “I had to go to Hong Kong to change my working visa to an E-6 visa,” she says, referencing an entertainment visa issued to foreign models, actors, musicians, and influencers working in South Korea. “All of that happened in the span of two weeks: getting the documents together, and going to Hong Kong. I think I stayed there for like two or three days, then I went back to Korea on my E-6 visa… It was quite hectic, but it was fun.”

Fatou went on to land modeling work including an in-store video commercial for Samsung’s A51 phone. Her time as a model gave her a taste of what it’s like to be in front of the camera. It was a short-lived career, though: About a month after signing with the modeling agency, she met with the CEO of DR Music. Founded in 1989, the label is best known today for its girl group Rania, which was later renamed and relaunched as Blackswan; in the Nineties, it housed Baby V.O.X, one of the most prominent first-generation K-pop girl groups of that era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFksY_0fvswOhp00

DR Music*

Leaving her modeling agency behind, Fatou signed with DR Music to become a trainee, a title given to pre-debut K-pop idols. After almost two years of training, she was revealed to be the fourth member of Blackswan and she officially had a debut date. Fatou walked into her experience as a new idol thinking it would be easy, but that wasn’t how it went. “Let me tell you the cold hard truth: It’s so goddamn difficult,” she says honestly. “But it’s all worth it at the end of the day.”

Aside from the stress, the pressure, and being away from family, she learned that the hardest part about being an idol for her is not being able to choose how people perceive her. Shortly after Blackswan debuted in late 2020 with their album Goodbye Rania , she found vicious comments and scrutiny as K-pop’s only prominent Black idol. “Sometimes [people] don’t think of idols as human beings,” she says. “They see me as… almost just a thing behind a screen. But I’m human and I have feelings.”

At one point, Fatou was ready to throw in the towel. “I almost gave up,” she says. “But someone else” — her fellow Blackswan members — “believed in me so hard that they [said], ‘You know what, no, we’re here for you. If you have a hard time, come to us, we’ll always be here. We are here, Fatou, talk to us.’” That overwhelming support from her group, in addition to friends and family, is why Fatou is still a part of Blackswan. She says she feels incredibly blessed and lucky to have “these amazing people in [her] life.”

Fatou doesn’t want to deter other Black people from becoming K-pop idols. “If it’s your dream, if you cannot do anything else, and you love it that much? Go after it, literally go after it,” she says — but she warns it’s not for the faint of heart. Being an idol is a job that requires work, dedication, and time away from your loved ones, and restrictions on travel due to the pandemic only made that harder.

“I don’t really think of it like, ‘Oh, I’m the only Black K-pop idol,'” Fatou adds. “I just do what every other colleague in this industry is doing. I try to stay as far away from that thought as I can, because I feel like if I would think about it, I would drive myself crazy.”

As Blackswan prepares for their next comeback, she is hoping to become more involved in the process of making her group’s songs. She has two more solo songs with beats made by K-pop artist Leanon (리논), who she’s worked with in the past, that are recorded and are waiting to be mixed. Aside from music, she dreams of a starring role in a K-drama, and appearances on Korean variety shows like Running Man and Knowing Brothers . “I’m manifesting it,” she says. “It is going to happen.”

Overall, Fatou speaks highly of the welcome she’s gotten from the K-pop industry’s fans and artists. The response from international fans, particularly those outside of Asia, is what’s been more mixed. “I think the international fans, a lot of them, have the same dream as me,” she says. “Seeing me achieve that dream while they thought for so long that it’s not possible…. I think they hold some grudge, or some type of maybe jealousy?”

She adds: “I’m just living my dream, man. You can say whatever you want.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Democrat Wears Noose in Campaign Ad to Call Out Rand Paul for Blocking Anti-Lynching Bill

Click here to read the full article. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed through Congress in March, with all but three Republicans voting for it in the House of Representatives and the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill, which designates lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, would have gone into effect sooner if Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) didn’t singlehandedly block its passage in the summer of 2020 — just days after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota. Paul is up for reelection this year, and though he voted in favor of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Rihanna
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Master P’s Daughter and Growing Up Hip Hop’s Tytyana Miller Dead at Age 29

Gone too soon. Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller died at age 29 following her struggles with substance abuse and mental illness. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.” While he didn’t reveal his daughter’s cause of death, the musician (whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr.) wrote that “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Doing Backflips Over Johnny Depp Winning His Defamation Case

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, bringing an end to a lengthy trial chock-full of allegations of abuse against both the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Heard. The trial was ugly both inside and outside the courtroom, and, over the course of nearly two months, support for Depp became something of a stand-in for a rejection of the #MeToo movement, as well as of feminism more broadly. Republicans couldn’t resist riding the wave. Here’s the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, posting a GIF of a triumphant Jack...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Pop Idol#Becoming K Pop#Myers Briggs Entp#South Korean#Dr Music#Sriya#African
Rolling Stone

Republican Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Hearing on Curbing Gun Violence

Click here to read the full article. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be “banned” under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don’t fit them. He decided to brandish them, too. Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hypebeast.com

Kendrick Lamar Becomes Seventh Artist in History to Debut Four Songs on Top 10 Simultaneously

Kendrick Lamar has made history as only the seventh artist to debut four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 chart simultaneously. According to Billboard, that list is led by “N95” at No. 3 with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions 2,300 sold, followed by “Die Hard” featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer at No. 5 with 27 million streams and 2.4 million airplay audience impressions, “Silent Hill” featuring Kodak Black at No. 7 with 26.5 million streams and “United in Grief” at No. 8 with 25 million streams.
MUSIC
Complex

50 Cent Roasts Cameroon Rapper for Getting Botched Tattoo of Him

An aspiring rapper from Cameroon, who goes by the name Show Yoh, is getting roasted on social media for his dreadful back tattoo of 50 Cent. Show Yoh took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new ink: a giant portrait of the Fif, which looks nothing like the hip-hop mogul, that covers his entire back.
WORLD
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Yayo Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Game & 50 Cent Beef

The beef between The Game and 50 Cent never seems to end. The Game recently told 50 that his "career died with them tank tops," and then said that the legendary rapper "can't rap." The mutual vendettas have gone on since the mid-aughts, and now Tony Yayo is shedding some light on where it really began.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums. The collaboration between Mattel and Graves — which Rolling Stone called “purely bittersweet” and “unsentimental” — served as the second single from The Blonde & Pink Albums. It was followed by the semi-biographical ode to Loretta Lynn, “C’mon Loretta.” The Blonde & Pink Albums are due out June 24 — but Mattel will also spend the month busy promoting her new reality show Trixie Motel, premiering June 3 on Discovery+. The series follows Mattel and her partner as they renovate a vintage motel in Palm Springs. More from Rolling StoneWatch Harry Styles, James Corden Film 'Daylight' Music Video in a Fan's Apartment'How Does This Make Sense to Anyone?': Late-Night Hosts Call Out GOP's Inaction on Gun ViolenceTom Cruise Makes James Corden His Reluctant Goose on a Wild 'Top Gun' Jet RideBest of Rolling StoneFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Lady Rappers Who Crushed The BET Awards Red Carpet in 2021

There was no shortage of talent in the rap game and the ladies led the way on the BET Awards 2021 red carpet. With this year's show heading back to Los Angeles on June 26, and hosted by the incomparable Taraji P. Henson, let’s take a look at some of the looks as we lead up to culture's biggest night!
Variety

M.I.A. Signs With Island Records , Drops New Song ‘The One’

Click here to read the full article. Singer-songwriter and rabble-rouser M.I.A has signed with Island Records and returns with a brand-new track titled ‘The One.’ Produced by Rex Kudo & T-Minus. The track comes with confirmation that a new album titled ‘MATA’ is on the way. According to the announcement, M.I.A will be performing live at cities and festivals around the world this summer, as she gears up for the album’s release. She is also now managed by SalXCo, home to the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign and many others. Listen to ‘The One’ below.   In an interview with...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Halsey’s Label Pledges Support for Singer Following TikTok Kerfuffle: ‘We Love You’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (5/31): On Tuesday, Halsey’s record label Capitol Music shared their support for the Badlands singer and announced that they will be releasing her new song “So Good” on June 9, after Halsey’s TikToks claiming that the label wouldn’t let her drop the song before a viral moment on the video app. “We love you and are here to support you,” the label wrote, sharing a statement calling itself a company “that encourages open dialogue.” “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to...
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Spice 1 Addresses Funkmaster Flex’s Past Accusation That 2Pac Lying Led to the Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

In a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, legendary Bay Area rapper Spice 1 ripped Funk Flex for blaming 2Pac for the Notorious B.I.G.’s death. Back in 2017, Funk Flex delivered an emotional rant in which he claimed ’Pac lied about getting robbed and shot at NYC’s Quad Studios, an alleged mistruth which Flex thinks ultimately led to Biggie’s tragic death.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy