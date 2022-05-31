ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Guillory ousts former Army superior from top job at City Hall after just four months

By Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s former Army superior Mike Hicks became the latest in a long line of top Lafayette Consolidated Government staff to be ousted on Friday after just four months on the job.

Hicks, a retired Army colonel who served as Guillory’s commanding officer while the pair were in the Army during the early 2000s, was given a newly-created, six-figure chief of staff position by Guillory in late January.

The job was created to help oversee LCG’s vast amount of new projects undertaken with its windfall of federal COVID-19 funds and was planned to last two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ED8ST_0fvswHWk00

The position was not civil service protected, meaning Guillory was able to appoint Hicks without advertising the job in January. Hicks was the only candidate interviewed, according to LCG.

“Mike was my commanding officer during a critical period of my service in the Army, so I am personally familiar with his achievements and leadership skills,” Guillory’s campaign wrote on Facebook in January.

“He will be a tremendous asset to LCG as we implement our historic program to efficiently and transparently improve drainage, road, and bridge infrastructure.”

LCG spokesperson Jamie Angelle confirmed Tuesday that Hicks was let go Friday but declined to elaborate. Hicks could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

He joins a long list of supervisors at LCG who have been pushed out by the first-term mayor-president not long after being hired by him.

In his first month as mayor-president in January 2020, Guillory pushed out five department directors appointed by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, including former Police Chief Toby Aguillard, who took a $70,000 deal to resign rather than face firing by Guillory despite state civil service rules that protected his job as chief.

From 2020: As new mayor-president takes office, Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard resigns

Guillory’s first weeks in office also saw him hire and fire a new chief administrative officer within just nine days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HD7WQ_0fvswHWk00

Others whose jobs survived the initial transition to Guillory’s administration have been pushed out, as in the case of former Development and Planning Director Danielle Breaux , or retired in the face of changes Guillory sought to make, like former Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux or former Deputy Chief of Police Reggie Thomas.

LCG resignations: Lafayette's interim parks director resigns, another blow for agency facing budget cuts

Most recently, Guillory fired former Police Chief Thomas Glover Sr. after just 10 months on the job in October, prompting backlash over the ousting of the city’s first Black chief of police shortly before his civil service protections would have taken effect.

Praise, rants and pledges: the final weeks of Thomas Glover and Josh Guillory

Messages between Guillory and Glover showed a mayor-president who swung between admonishment and admiration of the new chief that culminated in a tirade during a surge of violent crime just weeks before Glover was ousted.

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Guillory ousts former Army superior from top job at City Hall after just four months

