New Park Proposed for San Diego's Waterfront

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
A Mission Valley resort-inspired community has opened leasing for 240 new residences in the community’s third building, developers have announced. The seven-story site, named Margo, is part of the Society community, which opened in 2020. It includes the Felix and Bradbury buildings, all designed in a mid-century style. The...
RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.
SAN DIEGO — The rules for outdoor dining are about to change in San Diego. Restaurant owners who want to continue operating their makeshift patio spaces must apply for a new Spaces as Places permit by July 13th. In October, the city council agreed to make the temporary outdoor...
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Friday that San Diego will temporarily use a former motel on Palm Avenue as a non-congregate transitional shelter for homeless San Diegans who have access to a housing voucher or a pathway to permanent housing. “I’ve promised San Diegans we’d leave no stone unturned as we...
SAN DIEGO — The bike counter that the City of San Diego installed along 30th street in North Park is miscounting the number of bicycle riders that ride through the busy stretch of Uptown. CBS 8 was on hand to watch the newly-installed bike counter tick up when a...
SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is known as the ‘crown jewel’ of San Diego and starting June 1, a new ordinance for vendors will being at the park, which include permits for vendors and at least 50-feet between vendors. Everyday hundreds of people walk through Balboa Park....
A project proposed for Presidio Park would make the historic Junipero Serra Museum more accessible to visitors with disabilities - but archeologists are afraid it will harm a site still in discovery. "Only about one-third of the Presidio quarters have been archaeologically investigated and mapped," says Paul Chace, Ph.D., a...
In an announcement made via social media, Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine is set to reopen on June 20, just in time for Summer, and simultaneously ending years of anticipation of eager residents. An announcement via the Wild Rivers website also confirms the mid-June date. In fact, a soft...
SAN DIEGO — North Park residents in the Altadena neighborhood fear for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and children from excessive speeds down their quiet residential streets. A problem, they say, that has plagued the community for decades. Neighbors living on 33rd Street and other side streets say they...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — June 3 is National Donut Day and some of the nation's best donuts are found right here in San Diego County. Friday, ABC 10News had a chance to check out the two local shops that made it on Yelp's newly published list. “When you come...
A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
The city of Vista is expanding its homeless outreach programs, and it has gotten some help from the state of California. In March, the city accepted a $1.8 million encampment resolution grant from the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). Vista was the only city in San Diego County...
What & Where?
City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building.
What's it about?
For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.
Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business.
