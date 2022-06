SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee and Sarasota Counties are both on alert and monitoring the tropics as the Suncoast falls under a Tropical Storm Warning. In North Port, officials say they are coming out of its dry season and water levels are still low in Myakkahatchee Creek and the City’s canals. Due to the low water levels and available capacity, there is no plan currently to lower water levels in the system at this time. The Department of Public Works is monitoring rainfall amounts and water levels as the weather event moves through and take action if necessary to address any issues within the City storm water drainage system.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO