ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 rate over 10% in Colorado; here are counties with highest rates

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxIw9_0fvsvgMa00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID-19 rates continue to steadily increase in Colorado over the last six weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved three counties into the high level for community transmission : Boulder County, Jackson County, and Broomfield County.

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the follow:

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 10.33%, which is up from 9.25% one week ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Boulder County has high level of COVID-19

Overall, 44 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 11 counties saw a decrease, two counties stayed the same, and seven counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence rates are up over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knT4B_0fvsvgMa00

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

  • Adams: 11.5% (up)
  • Alamosa: 5.1% (up)
  • Arapahoe: 11% (up)
  • Archuleta: 14.9% (up)
  • Baca: 1.3% (up)
  • Bent: 1.3% (up)
  • Boulder: 11.5% (up)
  • Broomfield: 12.3% (up)
  • Chaffee: 14% (up)
  • Cheyenne: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Clear Creek: 15.9% (up)
  • Conejos: 5.2% (up)
  • Costilla: 12.2% (down)
  • Crowley: 4.2% (up)
  • Custer: 13% (down)
  • Delta: 4.3% (up)
  • Denver: 9.7% (up)
  • Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Douglas: 11.4% (down)
  • Eagle: 11.4% (up)
  • El Paso: 11.6% (up)
  • Elbert: 10.1% (up)
  • Fremont: 4.6% (up)
  • Garfield: 7.7% (up)
  • Gilpin: 9.1% (up)
  • Grand: 6.7% (up)
  • Gunnison: 22.2% (up)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Huerfano: 1.9% (up)
  • Jackson: (no update)
  • Jefferson: 11.7% (up)
  • Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Kit Carson: 0.0% (same)
  • La Plata: 9% (up)
  • Lake: 14.3% (up)
  • Larimer: 10.8% (up)
  • Las Animas: 4.4% (up)
  • Lincoln: 3.4% (down)
  • Logan: 4.1% (up)
  • Mesa: 6% (up)
  • Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Moffat: 7.8% (down)
  • Montezuma: 8.4% (up)
  • Montrose: 11% (up)
  • Morgan: 2.3% (down)
  • Otero: 2% (down)
  • Ouray: 12.5% (down)
  • Park: 21.2% (up)
  • Phillips: 10.5% (up)
  • Pitkin: 7.2% (up)
  • Prowers: 2.8% (up)
  • Pueblo: 6.2% (up)
  • Rio Blanco: 12% (up)
  • Rio Grande: 4.5% (up)
  • Routt: 15% (up)
  • Saguache: 7.3% (down)
  • San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • San Miguel: 9.4% (down)
  • Sedgwick: 0.0% (same)
  • Summit: 13.4% (down)
  • Teller: 11.2% (up)
  • Washington: 3.2% (up)
  • Weld: 11.9% (up)
  • Yuma: 7.1% (up)

Significant spread of COVID-19 in Boulder County

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the number of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 12

Millie Middleton
3d ago

Temperature is changing flue season it doesn't have to be covid, allergies kick in people don't believe in covid or vaccines anymore Goverment lies

Reply(3)
6
Related
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Smallest Towns in the State of Colorado

It seems like Colorado's big towns and cities get all the attention and all the glory, and so we wanted to give a salute to the 10 smallest towns in the state of Colorado. Perhaps you've heard it before. My hometown is so small, in order to paint traffic lines they had to widen the road. Or, our town is so small the local bar only has one stool. Or, our town is so small, if you cross the street you're out in the country.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moffat, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Saguache, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Montrose, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Pitkin, CO
City
Ouray, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Alamosa, CO
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

New Colorado Gas Station Will Have How Many Pumps?

There's a new gas station coming to Colorado, and it features an absolutely unbelievable number of gas pumps. To say this gas station is going to be huge is the understatement of the century. Construction on this new gas station, the first of its kind in Colorado, is underway as...
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#San Juan#Kdvr
Colorado Daily

‘A sense of permanence’: The Well Church in Boulder finds home on South Broadway

For more than a decade, The Well Church in Boulder held its Sunday services in an apartment, a middle school, a beer garden — whatever place it could find. After years of impermanence, the church is this year poised to move into a permanent location on South Broadway. It purchased and is renovating the former site of the South Broadway Church of the Nazarene.
BOULDER, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: Denver, Colorado Springs housing markets overvalued

(The Center Square) – Homebuyers in the Colorado Springs and Denver markets could be overpaying for their homes, according to a new study by two universities in Florida. Researchers with Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University analyzed the top 100 housing markets across the country to determine the premium that several homebuyers are paying in the markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Scores Historic Wins for Farmers, Ranchers, Water, the Outdoors…

Colorado’s land, water, wildlife and forests saw increased funding, programs and support that will save Coloradans money and protect our great outdoors as the Colorado Department of Natural Resources outlined its 2022 legislative successes and accomplishments. “The 2022 legislative session saw new investments and resources for Colorado’s land, water,...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Counties With the Fewest Women — and Why

According to the demography office affiliated with the state Department of Local Affairs, Colorado's growth is slowing substantially, in part because of a downturn in the state's fertility rate. On average, women in Colorado currently have 1.5 births per lifetime, below the 2.1 births per female resident needed to maintain the present population.
COLORADO STATE
buckrail.com

Town Manager making move to Colorado

JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Manager Larry Pardee announced today that he has accepted a Town Manager position in Eagle, Colorado. Pardee originally moved to Wyoming from this same part of Colorado to become the Director of Public Works for the Town of Jackson under then Town Manager Bob McLaurin and was appointed Town Manager in 2018.
JACKSON, WY
99.9 KEKB

Mind Blowing June 2022 Snow Totals for Colorado

It's the first day of June, so it's time to check in with snow totals from around the state of Colorado. Never mind the fact the first day of Summer is only 20 days away. Snow totals are available from the National Weather Service for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. You'll find some parts of Colorado were hit hard.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
realvail.com

Water cuts are coming for the West, including Colorado, as ongoing drought worsens

MONTEREY, Calif. — If Californians don’t change the way they consume water, officials are warning, sweeping, statewide mandatory cuts may be unavoidable. Three years into a severe drought and with water supplies plummeting, lush green lawns and the careless use of drinking water are no longer realistic in California and throughout much of the West, experts say. It will take changes to personal behavior, consistent messaging from state and local water officials and historic investments in programs and infrastructure that promote conservation to survive an indefinite state of drought.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy