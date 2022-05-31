ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Noah Sewell makes Mel Kiper’s first 2023 NFL Draft big board

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

A lot of the next couple of months of college football coverage will be spent focusing on the upcoming season, but as we inch towards the start of the season, there’s time for a little bit of NFL draft coverage.

Recently, ESPN’s Mel Kiper put out his first big board for the 2023 NFL Draft , ranking the best players in the draft class. It’s not a mock, or anything that signals which player might go where in the first round, but rather a ranking of guys to watch as we get into the 2022 season.

For the Oregon Ducks, inside linebacker Noah Sewell was rightfully placed on the list, coming in at No. 23 on the big board.

Sewell flies around the field and has sideline-to-sideline range. He tracks quarterbacks well when that’s his assignment, and he can make tackles in space. The Ducks also move him around the defense, so Sewell’s versatility sticks out on tape. He has some coverage skills too. Sewell, of course, is the brother of 2021 Lions top-10 pick Penei Sewell.

Sewell had a solid season in 2021, with 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT, and 114 total tackles. This year, with Dan Lanning at the helm and Tosh Lupoi as the new defensive coordinator, you can expect Sewell’s numbers to take a bit of a jump. Many are hoping that he will be a first-round pick, and some even believe that he will be one of the first 10 players off of the board.

How many Oregon Ducks have ever played in the NBA Finals?

#Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football#Espn#The Oregon Ducks#The Big Board#Lions
